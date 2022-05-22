Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi to bring in Uniform Civil Code during Pune rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, on Sunday, said that he postponed his proposed Ayodhya visit as it was a “trap” laid out against him. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest and law on population control.
Addressing a public meeting in Pune on Sunday, Thackeray said those who were against his visit were trying to trap him in a legal battle. “Those who were against my Ayodhya visit were trying to trap me, but I decided not to fall into this. I did not want my MNS workers to go to jail,” Thackeray said.
Thackeray was to visit Ayodhya on June 5 though it created a stir as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Singh said the MNS chief should apologise for his past remarks against the north Indians before he comes to Ayodhya.
On Singh’s opposition to his visit, Thackeray asked why are certain people seeking an apology after 14-15 years?
During the rally, the MNS chief also urged PM Modi to bring the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest and also to bring a law on population control. This is not the first time that the MNS chief voiced his support for the Uniform Civil Code, but his appeal comes at a time when he is at the centre of the Hanuman Chalisa controversy following his threat to play Hanuman Chalisa at mosques if illegal loudspeakers are not taken down.
Uniform Civil Code essentially refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and succession for all citizens of the country.
He also said Aurangabad should be renamed Sambhajinagar after Maratha ruler Sambhaji.
The MNS chief hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over “our Hindutva-their Hindutva” remark and said, “What is this real Hindutva, fake Hindutva thing? Are we selling washing powder, like who’s detergent is better than the other?”
He also targeted independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, who were last month arrested after they announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai. “Is Matoshree a Masjid? Why did the Rana couple have to go and chant Hanuman Chalisa there? The Rana couple and their Hindutva is fake,” he said during the speech.
Thackeray also informed his party workers that he will undergo surgery on June 1 and will take one and a half months to recover. Thackeray is suffering from pain in his leg and as a result, doctors have advised him to undergo hip bone surgery on June 1, the MNS chief said.
Ahead of Raj Thackeray’s rally on Sunday, Pune police had warned the party that no speaker should give any inflammatory speech. Thackeray also restricted his speech on current political issues.
