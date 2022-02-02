Rajasthan native gang arrested for theft of 2.8kg gold, 1.4kg recovered

PUNE A gang of four was arrested by Pune police and over 1.4kg of stolen gold ornaments were recovered from their possession, said officials.

The four men have been identified as Mukesh Gomaram Choudhary, 22, Ramesh Ramlal Choudhary, 27, Bhagaram Gomaram Choudhury, 38, and Jetharam Krushnaji Choudhury, 38, all residents of Bali area in Pali district of Rajasthan, according to the police.

The four landed on police radar when they were investigating a case under Sections 382, 120(b), and 34 of Indian Penal Code which was registered at Vishrantwadi police station. The case was registered by a man whose house had been burgled and 2 kg 81.850 gram of gold ornaments worth ₹ 83,27,410 was stolen. The ornaments stolen from the men were found to be from the stolen valuables.

“As per instructions of the seniors, one team was formed and they inspected CCTV footage from the area from a few days before the theft. The team found that the thieves were conducting a recce of the house and surrounding area for the past three. Upon showing it to the complainant he identified one of them as one of the workers at his ship who had been absent from work since December 10, 2021,” read a statement from the officials of Vishrantwadi police station.

The police are looking for the rest of the gold that was stolen.