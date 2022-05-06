Raj’s agitations not helping but harming Maha: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday alleged that all the agitations carried out by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are not in the interest of Maharashtra and harm its development.

Pawar was speaking to media persons. “Raj Thackeray first held agitations against north Indians; he asked UP and Bihar citizens to leave Maharashtra. Later he held agitations against toll and hawkers. Now he is holding agitations against loudspeakers that are affecting Hindu temples.”

“We as the Maharashtra government do not respect his ultimatum and who is he to give an ultimatum. This state is run as per the law and not as per any individual,” he said.

“When Thackeray led the agitation against north Indian workers, all construction activities in all the major cities ground to a halt. Local Maharashtrian people are not ready to undertake these works. Later, the builders themselves went and invited the workers. Even in rural areas, milking work is carried out by workers from UP or Bihar,” Pawar said.

“Later, he held agitations over toll nakas. However, all the development in India is taking place due to the toll policy. Union minister Nitin Gadkari clearly said that citizens need to pay toll. Now citizens are appreciating Gadkari as roads are being constructed,” the deputy chief minister said.

Pawar criticised the electronic media for giving more publicity to these protests. “When Thackeray visited the toll booth, the media ran the story round-the-clock. He visited Aurangabad, the media had time to give him coverage. We have clearly said that loudspeakers are not only used atop mosques but also at Pandharpur and Shirdi. So do the Muslims’ early morning prayers get affected by this?” he said.