Raj’s agitations not helping but harming Maha: Ajit Pawar
PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday alleged that all the agitations carried out by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are not in the interest of Maharashtra and harm its development.
Pawar was speaking to media persons. “Raj Thackeray first held agitations against north Indians; he asked UP and Bihar citizens to leave Maharashtra. Later he held agitations against toll and hawkers. Now he is holding agitations against loudspeakers that are affecting Hindu temples.”
“We as the Maharashtra government do not respect his ultimatum and who is he to give an ultimatum. This state is run as per the law and not as per any individual,” he said.
“When Thackeray led the agitation against north Indian workers, all construction activities in all the major cities ground to a halt. Local Maharashtrian people are not ready to undertake these works. Later, the builders themselves went and invited the workers. Even in rural areas, milking work is carried out by workers from UP or Bihar,” Pawar said.
“Later, he held agitations over toll nakas. However, all the development in India is taking place due to the toll policy. Union minister Nitin Gadkari clearly said that citizens need to pay toll. Now citizens are appreciating Gadkari as roads are being constructed,” the deputy chief minister said.
Pawar criticised the electronic media for giving more publicity to these protests. “When Thackeray visited the toll booth, the media ran the story round-the-clock. He visited Aurangabad, the media had time to give him coverage. We have clearly said that loudspeakers are not only used atop mosques but also at Pandharpur and Shirdi. So do the Muslims’ early morning prayers get affected by this?” he said.
Congress demands use of ballot papers for civic polls
Mumbai: Congress has demanded that the civic body elections in Mumbai and other cities in the state be conducted through ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Globally, countries have shifted to using ballot papers instead of EVMs in elections, president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Bhai Jagtap wrote. Jagtap warned that the Mumbai Congress would soon approach the Supreme Court against this “scam” and said that an expert committee be appointed by the apex court to finalise these rates.
Bag maker Esbeda fined for charging ₹20 for carry bag with brand name
The court has asked them to pay a fine of ₹13,000 and to deposit ₹25,000 with the Consumer Welfare Fund of the consumer forum. The forum was hearing a consumer complaint by Wadala resident Reema Chawla, filed through her lawyer Prashant Nayak. According to Nayak, the company indulged in unfair trade practices by selling carry bags to customers with their brand name and thus advertising at the cost of the consumer.
AKTU students will soon be able to intern at IIIT Pune
Students of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will now be able to intern at IIIT Pune. On Friday, both institutions signed MoUs on many more such issues. Under the agreement between the two institutes, AKTU students will be able to intern at IIIT Pune in the coming time. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor said that students will benefit from the agreement between the two institutions. Expert teachers from both institutes will guide students.
Delhi court: Ex-councillor Tahir Hussain active rioter, not just conspirator
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday charged former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain of rioting, arson and criminal conspiracy in connection to a north-east Delhi riots case, saying that “he was not only a mere conspirator but also an active rioter”. Besides Hussain, the court also framed charges against five others -- Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Sohaib Alam -- in the matter.
Man held guilty of wife’s murder, sentenced to life
District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra awarded life imprisonment to one Sujit Pandey, on Friday, holding him guilty of murdering his wife, Hema Pandey, in 2018. According to District government counsel, criminal, Arvind Tripathi, Hema was married to Sujit of Kheri Town under the same kotwali area in 2015. However, on June 16, 2018, Hema was found severely burnt in her in-laws house.
