20-25 vehicles vandalised in three days; 8 held, 5 minors detained

Pune:

The Vishrantwadi Police arrested three for vandalising two motorcycles, three autorickshaws parked along Shantinagar Road at around 1.10 am on July 17. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Miscreants have vandalised around 20-25 vehicles parked along roadsides in Sahakarnagar, Katraj and Vishrantwadi areas in separate incidents reported in the past few days, said police officials.

The Vishrantwadi Police arrested three for vandalising two motorcycles, three autorickshaws parked along Shantinagar Road at around 1.10 am on July 17.

According to the police, the accused stopped a food delivery man and robbed him of ₹1,500 by threatening him with weapons near Chavan Chawl. Later, they vandalised parked vehicles in the neighbourhood under the influence of alcohol.

In another incident, Sahakarnagar police detained three minors, including the one undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries sustained in vehicle vandalism, said police officials.

According to the police, a group of 5-10 boys brandishing weapons, including rods, koytas and stones gathered near Shankar Maharaj Vasahat between 5:30 pm and 6:25 pm on July 16 to spread fear in the locality. Later, they damaged vehicles parked along roadsides in the vicinity, and Sambhaji Nagar Chawl, Zambhare Heritage Building, Chavan Nagar, Yashwantrao Chavan Vyapari Parking Sankul areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surendra Malale, senior inspector, Sahakar Nagar Police station, said, “One of the minors got injured while fleeing when we rushed to the spot after getting the alert.”

The Bharti Vidyapeeth Police have arrested five and detained two minors for creating ruckus and vandalising parked vehicles in Bhilarewadi in Katraj area, reported at 10:23 pm on July 15.

The accused have been identified as Madhukar Gyanba Bhilare (47), Akash Garbade (27), Amit Bhilare (36), Firoj Sheikh (24), Mustafa Sheikh (21) and two minors were detained.

According to the police, the crime was the outcome of arguments between two groups over previous rivalry, at the parking space of the Omsai Society. Two motorcycles, two four-wheelers, one autorickshaw and one tanker were damaged by the accused using stones, iron rods and sticks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The city police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 17 people accused of creating terror and engaging in vandalism at Sahakar Nagar area on June 26. The armed members of Siddharth Vijay Gaikwad gang had vandalised vehicles in the locality in a show of supremacy over rival gang led by Datta Jadhav.

The invocation of MCOCA underlines the severity of the offence and the authorities’ determination to tackle organised crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON