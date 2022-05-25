Ransomware attack delays SpiceJet flights at Pune airport

Pune: Three early morning SpiceJet flights were delayed at Pune airport on Wednesday as the airline’s system was hit by a ransomware attack disrupting schedule of flights at multiple locations.

“Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations. While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays. Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cybercrime authorities on the issue,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Ransomware is one of the malicious software that hackers install to a system to steal data.

Pune airport authorities said that other airlines functioned as per schedule.

“No other flight at Pune airport got delayed due to SpiceJet system ransomware attack. No major delay occurred for Spice jet flight as well as the issue was resolved by 8:30 am its planes were running as per schedule from 9 am onwards,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

SpiceJet flyers shared their inconvenience on the social media.

Amit Gorey tweeted, “SG8937 is delayed at Pune airport only. It was scheduled to leave Pune at 6:40. All passengers are here and the crew is still getting aircraft ready.”

Prajakata Nene tweeted “my flight is delayed by 2 hours! Please shut your company for some time & get your servers right. Or at least take some responsibility in informing your passengers!”

Swathi Krishna tweeted “why do not you train your staff with the basic courtesy of making a proper announcement at the gate when the flight is delayed? Each passenger is going and checking with the person for the status”

The flights whose departure got delayed from the Pune airport were –SG8937 Delhi flight, SG 1077/1079 Ahmedabad Flight, SG2964/2965 Jaipur flight respectively.