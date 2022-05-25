Ransomware attack delays SpiceJet flights at Pune airport
Pune: Three early morning SpiceJet flights were delayed at Pune airport on Wednesday as the airline’s system was hit by a ransomware attack disrupting schedule of flights at multiple locations.
“Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations. While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays. Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cybercrime authorities on the issue,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.
Ransomware is one of the malicious software that hackers install to a system to steal data.
Pune airport authorities said that other airlines functioned as per schedule.
“No other flight at Pune airport got delayed due to SpiceJet system ransomware attack. No major delay occurred for Spice jet flight as well as the issue was resolved by 8:30 am its planes were running as per schedule from 9 am onwards,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.
SpiceJet flyers shared their inconvenience on the social media.
Amit Gorey tweeted, “SG8937 is delayed at Pune airport only. It was scheduled to leave Pune at 6:40. All passengers are here and the crew is still getting aircraft ready.”
Prajakata Nene tweeted “my flight is delayed by 2 hours! Please shut your company for some time & get your servers right. Or at least take some responsibility in informing your passengers!”
Swathi Krishna tweeted “why do not you train your staff with the basic courtesy of making a proper announcement at the gate when the flight is delayed? Each passenger is going and checking with the person for the status”
The flights whose departure got delayed from the Pune airport were –SG8937 Delhi flight, SG 1077/1079 Ahmedabad Flight, SG2964/2965 Jaipur flight respectively.
-
More cane diverted for ethanol production this year as compared to previous year, data shows
In 2020-21, at least 20.07 lakh million tonnes of sugarcane was diverted for ethanol making and in this year's season, a total of 34.08 LMT was diverted for the same across the country. In Maharashtra, 7.12 LMT of sugarcane was diverted for ethanol making in 2020-21 and 11.29 LMT in 2021-22 (till May 15). Experts say that the recent central and state government policies will help to increase ethanol production in the country.
-
Centre’s decision to limit export will not impact Maha’s sugar economy much
PUNE The centre's decision to limit the export of sugar may not impact Maharashtra's sugar economy much even as the state has registered record production this year and sugar mills are still working to crush the remaining sugarcane, experts said. According to the Maharashtra sugar commissionerate, the state has so far produced 146 lakh million tonne of sugar, which is an all-time high and 25% higher than the previous year.
-
Complaint in court for uncontrolled crowd at Taj Mahal during Urs
Agra :: A complaint was filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate here against the superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India office and vice chairman of Agra Development Authority for violation of Supreme Court guidelines, in view of heavy crowd at the Taj Mahal during the three-day Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan recently.
-
Many avoid third vaccine dose, doctors advise against it
LUCKNOW: Despite being eligible, a large number of beneficiaries have not taken their precaution dose or third dose of Covid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Cowin portal, till now only 3067618 people have got the precaution dose. Precaution dose is administered to people above 18 years of age. Vaccination for beneficiaries below 18 years started on March 16, 2022. Availability of precaution doses at private centres was third.
-
Govt school teachers asked to donate fodder for cows kept in shelters
Lucknow Now block education officers and government school teachers have been asked to donate one quintal of hay (fodder) for the cows kept in the shelters established in the district under the ambitious scheme of the state government. District magistrate of district magistrate, Divya Mittal said that this practice was going on across the state. Basic Dinesh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar could not be reached for his comments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics