RAT on Pune ZP staff shows 7% Covid positivity rate

Pune: Of the fully vaccinated 302 district administration employees who underwent a rapid antigen testing, 21 tested positive for the infection. These employees had got vaccinated in the second phase when frontline workers became eligible for vaccination.

Fearing that zilla parishad (ZP) employees could also turn out to be super spreaders, the Pune district administration decided to test the workers and ensure early isolation. With 21 employees tested positive for the infection, the positivity rate among the employees who are fully vaccinated came close to 6.9%.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pune zilla parishad, said, “We had recently reported a few positive cases from the office and so we decided to test all employees as they could turn out to be super spreaders. Even during the peak of lockdown, our office was working with 100% capacity to expedite the process of vaccination and surveillance. We could not test all the employees due to their work commitments, however, of the 302 employees that we did test, we could report 21 new Covid cases. These are fully vaccinated employees. Some of them did show symptoms like fatigue, dehydration and also cough with phlegm, however they assumed that it could have been because of change in climate or other reasons. Hence, we will now arrange a booster dose campaign for our employees on Wednesday and Thursday.”

As more breakthrough infections continue to be reported, the demand for precautionary doses also goes up. On the second day since the central government announced that the third dose would be administered as a precautionary dose, Pune district saw over 14 thousand doses administered as the third dose to senior citizens with comorbidities, frontline workers and also healthcare workers in the last two days.