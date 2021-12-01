Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / RBI extends Rupee Bank’s licence till February 2022
pune news

RBI extends Rupee Bank’s licence till February 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the validity of the all-inclusive directions (AID) licence under which the stressed Pune-based Rupee Bank operates for three months, up to February 2022
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the validity of the all-inclusive directions (AID) licence under which the stressed Pune-based Rupee Bank operates for three months, up to February 2022. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByHTC

PUNE The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the validity of the all-inclusive directions (AID) licence under which the stressed Pune-based Rupee Bank operates for three months, up to February 2022. According to an administrator appointed by the RBI, this will be the bank’s 27th extension in a row.

Rupee Bank has been given various options for resolution which includes exploratory proposal for merger. The RBI has also given an undertaking in the Bombay High Court for taking an appropriate decision before December 31, 2021 in respect of resolution of the bank, said administrator Sudhir Pandit.

The Bank has made a total recovery of 326.49 crore and has earned an operating profit aggregating to 70.82 crore during the last five years and disbursed 376.95 crore to 95,115 depositors under hardship withdrawal. The bank has addressed all issues of governance, attached assets of delinquent borrowers, directors, and executives. Barring negative net worth and accumulated losses, there are no serious issues either in the RBI inspection report or statutory audit. Some investors have approached the bank, while a multi-state schedule cooperative bank has submitted a preliminary proposal for merger for approval of RBI. The RBI accordingly, has invoked provisions of Section 18A (7) of DICGC Amendment Act 2021 and advised the DICGC to defer the refund of deposits up to 5,00,000 for further period of ninety months.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP