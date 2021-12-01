RBI extends Rupee Bank’s licence till February 2022

PUNE The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the validity of the all-inclusive directions (AID) licence under which the stressed Pune-based Rupee Bank operates for three months, up to February 2022. According to an administrator appointed by the RBI, this will be the bank’s 27th extension in a row.

Rupee Bank has been given various options for resolution which includes exploratory proposal for merger. The RBI has also given an undertaking in the Bombay High Court for taking an appropriate decision before December 31, 2021 in respect of resolution of the bank, said administrator Sudhir Pandit.

The Bank has made a total recovery of ₹326.49 crore and has earned an operating profit aggregating to ₹70.82 crore during the last five years and disbursed ₹376.95 crore to 95,115 depositors under hardship withdrawal. The bank has addressed all issues of governance, attached assets of delinquent borrowers, directors, and executives. Barring negative net worth and accumulated losses, there are no serious issues either in the RBI inspection report or statutory audit. Some investors have approached the bank, while a multi-state schedule cooperative bank has submitted a preliminary proposal for merger for approval of RBI. The RBI accordingly, has invoked provisions of Section 18A (7) of DICGC Amendment Act 2021 and advised the DICGC to defer the refund of deposits up to ₹5,00,000 for further period of ninety months.