Recruitment scam: Cops recover 2.48 crore, Supe’s involvement deepens

PUNE The Pune police have recovered cash and gold worth ₹2.48 crore from Tukaram Namdev Supe, the 58-year-old commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) on Monday, widening the ambit of probe in various recruitment exams where police suspect large-scale malpractices.

The latest recovery from Supe is in addition to the cash worth ₹88 lakh that was seized from him during his arrest on Friday for alleged mal-practices.

“The cash was found in bags stacked in his relatives’ houses. There is gold weighing 1.5kg and rest is cash. He tried to move it after his arrest through his relatives,” said Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, Cyber and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Pune.

One of the locations where the money was found was in the house of Supe’s son-in-law. The officer’s son tried to help him move the cash, according to an officer of cyber-crime cell who is close to the investigation.

“His son had come to meet him during his custody under the guise of giving him medicine. He told the son when he met to move the cash,” said the officer.

Supe, according to officials, has a history of two old cases registered against him before being arrested for meddling with the recruitment exam called Teacher Eligibility Test in 2020. “On is in 2016 in Ale Phata for irregularities in some financial information and one is from 2014 about school-related irregularities in Dhule,” said assistant police commissioner Vijaykumar Palsule.

Considering clouds of suspicion over the exam, the state education department has also sought report within 15 days.

The report, as instructed by education department, will be prepared by a probe panel headed by additional chief secretary Vandana Krishna.

Supe, as per the record, took the office of commissioner of MSCE in 2017, when Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the chief minister of Maharashtra. It is also around this time that a software company that had been blacklisted by the state government was given a contract of conducting several government examinations. The company is called GA Software and the director of the company, Pritish Deshmukh, is in police custody in case of MHADA exam question paper leak.

It was during a search of Deshmukh’s house that hall tickets of some TET aspirants were found by the police. Supe, Deshmukh, and a technical advisor in the education department called Abhishek Savrikar manipulated the final list of selected candidates for teaching positions. They also made up a fake list including candidates who were not selected in the procedure. A total of 800 applicants, whose credentials were found in their possession, who were not eligible have allegedly paid money to the tune of ₹4.2 crore to the three. Of that amount, the police suspect Supe of having ₹1.75 crore, Deshmukh of ₹1.25 crore and Savrikar of ₹1.25 crore.

“From what we know, this person took anywhere between ₹35,000 to ₹1,00,000 to include someone in the selection list. But the amount kept increasing as middlemen started increasing. In some cases it has gone up to ₹2-3 lakh as well,” said DCP Navatake.

Questions are now being raised about with whose blessings Supe got the position of Commissioner even after two known cases of corruption against him. Moreover, how did a company like GA Software, gain a contract after being on the blacklist.