Recruitment scams give nightmare to job aspirants, many return to villages

PUNE Professor Ganesh Pise’s dream of getting a job shattered when he was made aware of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scam. He had also appeared for other recruitment exams. Like Pise, thousands of aspirants are demoralised and have lost faith in the recruitment process. While some students have lost hope and stopped preparing for such exams, there are others who have left Pune and gone back to their villages.

Pise who hails from Satara said, “I have been preparing for TET and other state government exams for the past five years. I reappeared for exams in which I failed to qualify. With all these malpractices coming into picture, I have lost trust and will look for a job opportunity in a private firm.”

Another aspirant Mandar Tikone who applied for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) recruitment exam which got cancelled said, “Students are either involved in leaking the paper or other malpractices, all we want is a transparent procedure. The unearthing of these malpractices is disappointing. We come from small villages with a big dream of a secure government job. Some have even committed suicide after going through depression as they have not been selected in these exams,”

Talking about the students’ depression and ongoing recruitment exam scams, Kuldeep Ambekar president of the Students Helping Hand organisation said, “The daily new revelations in the recruitment scams and crores of rupees been looted by these government officials is disturbing as a student and we have repeatedly demanded to have CID inquiry of these cases. Students are depressed and many of them have started returning back to their home towns.”