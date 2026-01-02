Relief for applicants as Pune RTO boosts licence test quota

In a major relief for driving licence applicants, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has announced an increase in the daily appointment quota for permanent driving licence tests, effective January 5, 2026. The move aims to reduce long waiting periods caused by limited test slots and the growing number of applications. Applicants can book appointments up to 30 days in advance. (HT FILE)

Under the new arrangement, tests will be conducted at two RTO Pune centres. The Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) at Kasarwadi will handle four-wheelers and other vehicle categories, while the Alandi Road RTO office at Phulenagar will cater exclusively to two-wheeler applicants. Appointments at both centres will be available daily from 6 am to 4 pm.

According to the Pune RTO, the enhanced quota will now offer 500 appointment slots per day, including 300 for two-wheelers and 200 for four-wheelers. In addition, 25 special appointment slots have been reserved daily for applicants whose learner’s licences are set to expire within the next seven days, ensuring they do not miss deadlines due to unavailability of test dates. Applicants can book appointments up to 30 days in advance.

Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale said the move aims to streamline the licensing process and improve citizen convenience. “We observed a growing backlog and increased demand for permanent licence tests. The enhanced quota and special slots will help ensure timely services while maintaining transparency and efficiency,” he said.

The decision has been welcomed by applicants. “I had been checking the portal repeatedly for weeks but couldn’t find a suitable slot. With the increased quota, I finally managed to book my test without stress,” said Manish Kedari, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Another applicant, Sneha Mundada from Hadapsar, said the reserved slots for expiring learner’s licences would be particularly helpful.

“My learner’s licence was about to expire, and I was worried about reapplying. These additional slots are a big relief,” she said.

The Pune RTO has urged applicants to book their appointments at the earliest through the official portal, as slots will continue to be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.