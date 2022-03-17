Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Remove flexes from Pune Metro pillars, penalise offenders: BJP

Updated on Mar 17, 2022 12:08 AM IST
PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar has demanded action against those putting up banners and flexes on Metro pillars.

Commercial operations of Pune Metro started on priority sections after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility on March 6.

Since the launch of Metro services, many advertisements and flexes have come up on its pillars.

Khardekar writes to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) seeking action against the offenders.

Khardekar said, “It is an attempt to deface the city by putting up advertisement on Metro pillars. Instead of just removing these flexes and boards, Maha-Metro should take legal action to send across a strong message against the wrongdoers.”

