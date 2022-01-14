Remove illegally dumped debris in Salim Ali Bird sanctuary by Jan 31: Aaditya Thackeray tells PMC

Pune: State cabinet minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray during a meeting held on Wednesday asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to remove the illegally dumped debris at Salim Ali Bird sanctuary by January 31. The meeting, held via video conferencing and attended by local MLA Sunil Tingre, PMC authorities and Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary Action Committee members also discussed various initiatives to restore the park along with protecting the natural area where birds lay their eggs by putting nets along it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Tingre, the meeting focused on the illegal dumping of debris at the sanctuary which is a hindrance to its beauty as well as to the survival of the bird species. “The debris will be removed by the end of this month. Fence will also be put around to restrict human entry,” said Tingre, adding that patrolling will be carried out in the area of eight hectares to curb illegal activities. “People play cards, discard plastic bottles and cut trees without the permission of authorities,” Tingre said.

The members of action committee and locals have demanded that it is crucial to safeguard the sanctuary for its beauty and the natural habitat of rare species. “The municipal commissioner has offered PMC’s services to clean the debris, restore the flow of nallah,” said Thackeray. On the issue of illegal entry, the minister has ordered fencing and installing CCTVs. “I’ve requested him to ring fence it and have CCTVs’ put to ensure there’s no further encroachment,” said Thackeray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once popular among birdwatchers within and outside Pune as the ‘Yerawada Birding Point,’ the spot, in its heydays, used to feature different species of birds including ruddy shelduck, red wattled lapwings and black headed ibis. However, due to massive garbage dumping and polluted river water, it is no longer frequented in large numbers by birds or bird watchers.

“Numerous complaints were filed for the debris dumped and illegal activities prevailing in the sanctuary. After years of complaints, finally, minister Aaditya Thackeray along with MLA Sunil Tingre have taken action for the same,” said Meghna Baphna, a volunteer at Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary Action Committee, who was part of the meeting with Thackeray.

Sameer Nikam, environmentalist and a volunteer at Salim Ali Pakshi Bachao Samiti said, “In reality, the dumping is more than 30-35 ft high. We have lodged complaints several times, either individually or through our organisation but no action has been taken. This is the first time there has been a meeting of this sort when our team reached out to Aditya Thackeray.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has been various litigation on the three plots that exist and a status quo order has been issued by the high court for the same.