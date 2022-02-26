Rename Garware College Metro station to Swatantryaveer Savarkar station: Chandrakant Patil

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil has demanded to rename Garware College Metro station to Swatantryaveer Savarkar station.

On March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city to inaugurate two routes – Vanaz to Garware College and Pimpri to Phugewadi. Both the metro routes will be open for commercial use.

Patil on Saturday paid tribute to Savarkar near Savarkar memorial which is near Garware College.

Patil said, “To condemn the British, Savarkar set up a bonfire of foreign clothes near Garware College where the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has erected the memorial. It would be apt to give his name to the metro station.”

Prime Minister is visiting Garware Metro station on March 6. On that background, BJP has put forth the demand before Pune Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit.

There is historical importance to the place as at the suggestion of Lokmanya Tilak, Savarkar had set up a bonfire of foreign clothes and goods in Pune. The location is near the metro station. As this locality falls under the Kothrud assembly and the party’s state president has made the demand, there are chances that the station might be renamed.

“As BJP is ruling in PMC, though Metro had already installed the Garware College Metro station nameplate there, metro officials are likely to rename the station,” said sources.