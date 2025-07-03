Report card 2024-25: Citizens give PMPML facility ‘moderate’ tag

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) report card 2024-25 – jointly compiled by NGO Parisar with data from the PMPML and survey responses from around 1,000 citizens – has given the city’s public transport utility an overall grade ‘B’. The rating evaluates PMPML services across four parameters namely reliability, comfort, convenience and affordability; offering a decade-long comparative outlook. (HT FILE)

The rating evaluates PMPML services across four parameters namely reliability, comfort, convenience and affordability; offering a decade-long comparative outlook. The grading system uses a 0-to-100 point scale split into four grade bands (A to D). The final grade for each parameter reflects PMPML’s overall performance from the commuters’ perspective in terms of how reliable, comfortable, convenient, and affordable the service is. The overall grade for PMPML in 2024–25 is B, indicating moderate but improvable service quality.

Despite visible improvements, the report notes significant concerns in terms of service quality, particularly with respect to crowding, bus frequency, and aging fleets.

“While it is encouraging to see electric buses make up 30% of the fleet and cover an equal percentage of daily kilometres, the system continues to suffer from chronic operational issues that impact user experience,” said Ranjit Gadgil, programme director at Parisar, during the release of the report card on Wednesday.

The survey was carried out by the students of AISSMS College including Dhanad Khatu, Karan Lavhare, Om Pawar, Vinay Gandhi, Siddharth Done, Yogesh Khedkar and Sumeet Madharki. Whereas primary data analysis was carried out by the students of Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s Shankar Rao Chavan Law College, Pune namely Bhanu Saraswati Narayanam and Sania Sagar.

According to the report, route reliability has improved from 55 in 2012-13 to 70 in 2024-25 however time reliability has dropped from 73 to 62, reflecting delays and erratic schedules. “Almost 15% of users still report that buses are frequently late, and 13% of the scheduled kilometres are cancelled without notice. That is simply not acceptable in a growing city like Pune,” said Gadgil.

The comfort score has seen modest gains due to improvements in cleanliness and bus station infrastructure. “Bus station design scored especially well this year due to better seating and shade availability,” said Sania Sagar, part of the student team from Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s Shankar Rao Chavan Law College which assisted with data analysis.

However, breakdowns and crowding remain persistent issues. “On an average, 2.5% of PMPML buses break down daily, which is a major contributor to frustration among commuters. Cleanliness does not require massive funding; it requires routine maintenance and management discipline,” noted Sagar.

Convenience appears to be the weakest pillar, getting a C grade. Average waiting times are high, and nearly 20% of surveyed users walk more than 10 minutes to reach a bus stop, indicating insufficient network coverage. Gadgil pointed out, “The bus network may look good on paper, but when users have to wait endlessly or walk far to board one, the system isn’t serving them efficiently, clearly.”

The report makes repeated calls for strong and stable leadership at PMPML. “The need for a full-time, full-term CMD has still not been addressed. The trend of short tenures is troubling. While the current CMD, Deepa Mudhol-Munde, has introduced commendable initiatives such as encouraging PMPML staff to use buses weekly, long-term structural improvements are difficult without stable leadership,” the report states.

A serious shortcoming noted is the lack of transparency in grievance redressal. “We could not assess the complaint resolution process as PMPML did not provide verifiable data. But anecdotal evidence from group discussions shows poor satisfaction in this area,” said Bhanu Saraswati Narayanam, another contributing analyst.

The affordability score has improved from 45 (2012-13) to 60 (2024-25), but this is based on data before the recent fare hike. With the doubling of base fares and increased price of passes, Parisar cautions that commuter perception may soon turn negative. “Public transport must be seen as a social good and not a profit-making enterprise. PMPML needs to focus on increasing non-fare revenue and reducing operational costs. Fare hikes should be a last resort,” said Gadgil.

The report also highlights community engagement initiatives such as Pravasi Din, a monthly commuter feedback day, which, if structured properly, could serve as a powerful tool for continuous improvement.

“I use PMPML daily to commute from Kothrud to Kharadi for work. While the buses are cleaner than they used to be and the new electric ones are smoother, the waiting time is still frustrating, sometimes over 25 minutes. And even when the bus arrives, it is often too crowded to board. I’ve noticed some improvement, but with the recent fare hike, it feels unfair to pay more for a service that still isn’t reliable. We need more buses, better timing, and respectful conductors. Otherwise, people like me will be forced to return to two-wheelers,” said Pinak Kirmane, a daily commuter.

About the report card, Satish Gavhane, PMPML chief traffic manager, said, “We are always open to suggestions and feedback from our commuters to make the service better. Certainly, we will look at the findings of this report and will try to implement and give better services to our commuters.”