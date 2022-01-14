Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Report if found Covid positive after self-kit test: PMC

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, PMC health department, urges residents to contact their nearest ward offices if they test Covid positive after self-kit test
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, PMC health department, urges residents to contact their nearest ward offices if they test Covid positive after self-kit test.
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: As Covid cases are on the rise and many citizens are using rapid antigen test (RAT) kits at home, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department plans to collect Covid positive data from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, PMC health department, said the department urges residents to contact their nearest ward offices if they test positive.

“Residents using these kits should contact their nearest ward offices if they test positive. FDA will also provide us with the details of citizens who have bought these test kits. It is crucial that the virus infected approach us so that proper care and treatment is provided to them to manage Covid situation,” said Dr Wavare.

As per PMC health department, 19,868 samples were collected by private, PMC-run Covid case centres for RTPCR and RAT test on Thursday.

State additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas has written to divisional commissioners and collectors on Wednesday to ensure labs update positive results via RAT on the district portal.

“Citizens testing themselves using home kits have also been asked to declare and upload positive results to ensure adequate monitoring by local authorities during the home isolation period,” said Dr Vyas.

