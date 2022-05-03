Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Residents blame pool operators for boy’s death in Katraj

A crowd gathered at the Dattanagar police chowky on Tuesday demanding action against the management of swimming pool at Jambhulwadi, Katraj, after a boy drowned on Monday evening. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 03, 2022 10:36 PM IST
ByPrachi Bari

Pune A crowd gathered at the Dattanagar police chowky on Tuesday demanding action against the management of swimming pool at Jambhulwadi, Katraj, after a boy drowned on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Somesh Rathod, 16, a resident of Sachchasimata Mandir, Katraj.

According to the residents, the body of Somesh, who went to swim at Arjun swimming pool in Jambhulwadi in the afternoon, was found after one and a half hour when another swimmer entered the pool.

Later, the pool management was informed, and residents, along with the Rathods, rushed the boy to Sassoon hospital.

The another swimmer claimed that there were no lifeguard present at the pool.

One of the residents said that he had earlier lodged a complaint with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) about the absence of lifeguards at the pool.

A case of sudden death has been registered at Bharati University police station.

When contacted, officer at the Dattanagar police chowki Ashish Kavathekar did not reply to our messages or call

