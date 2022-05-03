Residents blame pool operators for boy’s death in Katraj
Pune A crowd gathered at the Dattanagar police chowky on Tuesday demanding action against the management of swimming pool at Jambhulwadi, Katraj, after a boy drowned on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Somesh Rathod, 16, a resident of Sachchasimata Mandir, Katraj.
According to the residents, the body of Somesh, who went to swim at Arjun swimming pool in Jambhulwadi in the afternoon, was found after one and a half hour when another swimmer entered the pool.
Later, the pool management was informed, and residents, along with the Rathods, rushed the boy to Sassoon hospital.
The another swimmer claimed that there were no lifeguard present at the pool.
One of the residents said that he had earlier lodged a complaint with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) about the absence of lifeguards at the pool.
A case of sudden death has been registered at Bharati University police station.
When contacted, officer at the Dattanagar police chowki Ashish Kavathekar did not reply to our messages or call
PMC to clean manholes using robotic machines
PUNE To avoid casualties during manual cleaning of manholes, the Pune Municipal Corporation plans to start cleaning them with the help of robotic machines. The Pune Smart City Development Limited has purchased three robotic manhole cleaning machines and handed them over to the PMC. The chief executive officer of PSCDL, Sanjay Kolte; and additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar were also present at the launch of these machines.
Jodhpur tense as admin suspends Internet services across city over clashes
The Jodhpur administration on Tuesday extended suspension of internet services that was earlier imposed in 10 police station areas to the entire city to check the spread of rumours in the wake of communal clashes. Hours ago, minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav said more than 50 people were arrested so far in connection with the communal violence that erupted in the Jalori Gate area of the city.
Punjab begins fifth round of counselling to fill BDS seats
With 43% undergraduate seats lying vacant in private dental colleges of Punjab even after four rounds of counselling, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, is now conducting the fifth round for admissions to the 2021-22 academic session. The BFUHS on Tuesday started the second mop-up round to fill the vacant bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) seats by opening its portal for fresh registrations.
Hanuman Chalisa row: 803 Mumbai mosques have nod to install loudspeakers
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray - whose warning to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if those are not removed by May 3, stoked controversy in the state last month, reiterated his appeal to play the hymn from Wednesday (May 4) onwards. Taking to Twitter, he asked his Hindu brothers and sisters to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers if they heard the azan. “That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers!” he tweeted.
BJP gave ‘contract’ to MNS to disturb peace in state: Sena
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday, with the party leader Sanjay Raut saying that just because they have taken a 'contract' from a political party, they cannot disturb law-and-order in the state. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said, “BJP's 'booster dose' rally in Mumbai on May 1 was planned to target Shiv Sena, while BJP's 'concubine' (upavastra) MNS targeted Sharad Pawar in Aurangabad.”
