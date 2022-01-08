Residents demand channelisation of Ambil odha

Pune: The Ambil Odha residents’ organisation has demanded channelisation of the odha (stream) proposed in the development plan (DP) in 1987. At a meeting held at Pune Patrakar Sangh on Friday, Sachin Nivangune, Sachin Dighe and other representative of Ambil Odha residents’ organisation issued a letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“Channelising and straightening of Ambil odha has been proposed in development plan of 1987 and 1989. The incompletion of the plan has caused loss of life and property to those living near the water body. Land near Dandekar bridge and stream is given for slum redevelopment,” said Nivangune.

Another resident Prakash Shinde said, “The redevelopment of slum is a legal step for PMC, slum redevelopment authority (SRA) and state government. Those displaced from areas near the stream have been shifted to transit camp as per SRA guidelines. Now, the authorities should provide them permanent houses at the earliest.”

Social workers, political leaders, NGOs and environmentalists at the meet discussed the necessity to carry out Ambil Odha channelisation work soon.

