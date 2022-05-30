Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Residents fume over garbage burning incidents in Pune
pune news

Residents fume over garbage burning incidents in Pune

Residents blame Pune Municipal Corporation for recent incident of two tree trunks scorched due to garbage burning
Residents blame Pune Municipal Corporation for recent incident of two tree trunks scorched due to garbage burning. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Published on May 30, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByPrachi Bari

Pune: Absence of an effective system to clear roadside garbage by the civic administration and burning of waste have been causes of air pollution besides posing a threat to trees. The recent incident of two tree trunks scorched due to garbage burning on the riverside road from Deccan to Mhatre bridge has left residents blame the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its poor waste management.

According to Shyamala Desai, member, National Society for Clean Cities and Model Colony Residents Association, burning of garbage has intensified in pockets with PMC caught unawares.

“If one passes by Wagholi, Kharadi and Kothrud highway areas, every evening someone lights up the roadside garbage. It is not just garbage, but electrical wires are burnt for copper. We have even caught some in action, but besides PMC giving them a penalty, the garbage burning continues.”

Asha Raut, deputy commissioner, solid waste management, PMC, said, “Most of the garbage-related complaints are managed at the ward office level by assistant health officers. The number of complaints has reduced over the years.”

Ganesh Khirid, deputy sanitary inspector (DSI), Warje, said, “Ever since we allotted space for burning of coconut fronds and other garden waste, the burning of garbage near roads in Warje has reduced.”

