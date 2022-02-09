Residents of Baner, Kharadi, Boat Club road object to proposed ward structures

PUNE With the deadline for objections and suggestions for the draft process of ward delimitations in Pune before the elections for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fast approaching, on February 14, mohalla committee members have begun drafting the same.

Residents of areas like Baner, Balewadi, Kharadi, Wagholi, and Boat Club road have raised objections to the changes in the draft.

The Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, with 10,000 residents, is concerned that the Baner Pashan Link road with 60 housing societies, is now split into two separate wards (13, Baner - Sus Mhalunge and 14, Pashan - Bavdhan Budruk), thereby raising concerns about single point of accountability and responsibility.

“The geographical location of our area is between the natural boundaries of Baner Pashan BDP hills and Ramnadi river with Baner main road on one side and Pashan Sus road on the other side. The residential areas having a natural continuity with common roads, civic infrastructure is required to be under one ward. The development works of the area will get negatively affected as budgets and proposals will now depend on decision taken by five corporators of two separate wards. The proposed ward boundaries will have a negative impact on civic governance and citizens and civic services,” said Rajendra Chuttar, president of the trust.

“We strongly object to the failure by PMC to adhere to the essence of legal provisions in drafting ward boundaries.”

Deepak Patil, president of the Kharadi Housing Societies Welfare Association, has suggested in their letter that the PMC should think of merging Lohegaon with Wagholi, and let Kharadi be one part under ward 5. According to their letter submitted to PMC, “We object to the split of Kharadi area into two different wards, i.e. four and five. Since 2009 Kharadi is considered a single ward/prabhag and this time also it needs to be under single ward considering the developments made till now and from a future perspective. Kharadi has a voters’ count of 60,000 which itself constitutes a single ward and this delimitation will lead to further confusion among residents during the elections.”

While the societies on Boat Club road have objected to being part of Tadiwala road and each society (21societies in all) has individually submitted a letter stating reinstatement of Boat Club road with the Koregaon Park area.

The Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum have raised a strong objection that the PMC has not used any administrative logic as areas earlier under one ward as per geographic limits have been divided drastically. “The authorities it seems are doing this with the intention to cut a deep wedge and cause disturbance in existing area citizens’ forum and mohalla committees, which are successfully functioning currently in taking up issues based on geographic areas. This delimitation mapping is basically anti-public and not in line with 74th Amendment to the Constitution of India which calls for participative decentralisation at local level. Here the word participative means ‘citizens’,” said Qaneez Sukhrani, from the forum.

Sopanbaug residents’ association also feel that it would have been good if the entire locality comes under one ward.

Newly added villages like Wagholi are happy with the delimitation although residents are concerned about budget allocations. “We, WHSA would have loved a separate ward for Wagholi, but we are fine with sharing it with Kharadi. Our only concern is that the budget should be allocated appropriately since Wagholi needs more development than Kharadi,” said Nitin Kumar Jain, president, Wagholi housing societies’ association.