Residents of merged villages have high hope for civic polls

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election is just around the corner and the residents of the 23 villages newly merged with PMC are hoping to see infrastructural development and better availability of civic amenities, which have been lacking all these years.

In December 2020, the government declared the merger of 23 villages in the limits of PMC, extending it’s periphery to 518 sq km, making it one of the largest civic areas in the state. Many areas in these villages lack basic civic amenities like water, electricity, road, waste management, drainage system and street lights.

“Unavailability of water is the major problem. Water supply is scarce and irregular,” said Shubhankar Chandere, a local resident of Sus village. “Some areas in Sus have too much water and other areas are deprived of it,” he added.

Shubhankar also highlighted the lack of schools in the area. “There’s only one Marathi school in the area and that too is in a very bad condition,” he said.

Residents of some of the villages also complained about the conditions of the roads and the lack of street lights in several areas. “We face issues like lack of proper roads as well as approaching roads that connect to societies,” said Nitin Kumar Jain, director, Wagholi Housing Society Association. “Many areas have very few street lights and some of them are not in working condition. Even some parts of the main roads like Nagar road is completely dark and have many potholes,” he added.

Jain said that he hopes enough budget is allocated for these newly added villages as they are not as developed as the areas which already existed under PMC. “Wagholi is merged with Kharadi in PMC. Kharadi is a developed area in comparison to Wagholi. We expect that while allocating the budget, Kharadi should not get the majority budget otherwise Wagholi will still be underdeveloped,” he said.

Another resident of Wagholi showed his discontent with the multiple power cuts that he has to face. “We face the issue of power cuts everyday. We are facing this problem for quite sometime now,” said Harsh Butalia, a resident of Wagholi.

“We expect basic infrastructure facilities to smoothen our lives. Basic amenities like proper water facility, garbage disposal system and drainage are all we expect from PMC now,” said Jain. The residents have their hopes high as they look to cast their votes for the first time in the upcoming civic polls.