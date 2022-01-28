Residents of Peth area in Pune irked over slow pace of road work; PMC sets Feb 15 deadline ahead of civic polls

The work of road restoration is underway in Peth areas in the city amid growing disenchantment from locals complaining of the inconvenience they are facing for months. As the roads were dug up for the 24x7 water scheme and later repaired with temporary measures, the residents of the Peth areas have had to suffer from irregular water supply, stagnant traffic, and dust.

Taking note of complaints from locals in her constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Kasba peth Mukta Tilak criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration and standing committee for lack of coordination. According to Tilak, despite sanctioning money, which could have been used for road repair, the PMC did not pay heed.

“Shivaji road is extremely busy and it needs to be repaired as soon as possible. So, I had allotted ₹1.30 crore to fill the potholes and restore the road, but the standing committee has opposed the resolution,” said Tilak.

She had initially proposed a flyover on Bajirao road, but the project could not be carried out because the road is too narrow. She then changed her focus to restore the Shivaji road, to which the administration opposed, according to Tilak.

Most Peth areas under Kasba peth constituency is considered to be BJP stronghold. However, party leaders have started facing the wrath of people due to dug up roads. The BJP now wants PMC to quickly fix it before the city goes for local body polls mostly in March this year.

The PMC had given the deadline till the end of last year, then postponed it to January 2022 for completing the road works. Now the deadline is extended to February 15 and citizens continue to suffer.

The roads in Peth areas are narrow but see heavy traffic. Road construction which has been going on for months has made it difficult for elderly people to catch the buses.

“People have complained about the lack of parking space due to the construction. Buses cannot stop for more than a few seconds and the elderly find it difficult to board the buses. This has caused a couple of accidents as well,” said Sourabh Amrale, a restaurant owner and a local from Shivaji road, Shukrawar peth.

Young locals have to handle the traffic at times, to facilitate the old people in commuting, he said.

The ambitious 24x7 water supply project was one of the reasons why roads were dug in the Peth areas, but the work of replacing and installing pipes has caused irregular water supply in the area. The prolonged construction has also caused dust pollution.

“Due to the construction, many houses are not getting water. Children are falling sick because of the dust,” Sourabh said.

The corporation has failed in taking care of the people, believes Sourabh. “The construction is extremely slow-paced and that is the reason it is taking so long to complete the work,” he said.

“People have been complaining about these issues, but the corporators are not ready to take responsibility,” Sourabh added.

Mahesh Meghani, a wholesale dealer of agricultural tools, equipment, and machinery on Shivaji road, said, “The entire area in front of my shop has been filled with dust all day since the construction began three weeks ago. The road is jammed, traffic is slow and the smoke coming from vehicles makes it worse. Breathing is becoming difficult.”

Large water pipes have filled the footpaths in various parts of Tilak road and Bajirao road, due to the ongoing construction. “The workers have put the pipes right in front of my shop. I have been telling them to remove them but nothing has changed,” said Anand Juju, a medical shop owner at Tilak road. He also complained about the dust pollution. “My shop is filled with a layer of dust. There’s no point cleaning because within a few hours it is back to the same,” he added.

Hemant Rasne, standing committee chief, said the work is in progress and will complete soon. “

It’s true that people are being inconvenienced. However, the work is underway with rapid speed and will finish it by February 15,” Rasne said.