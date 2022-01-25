Residents of PMC merged areas demand water supply or property tax relief

PUNE: Residents and elected members of 23 merged villages have demanded regular water supply or water tax waiver till the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) arranges piped supply.

Ranjan Das, resident of Yeolewadi Khadi Machine, said, “Our residential society has to depend on tanker supply. With our area is included in PMC, we expect civic water supply as we pay tax. While we know that pipeline network will take time, PMC should give us water tax relief till we get piped water facility.”

Juhi Parekh of Warje Ahiregaon said, “Though other PMC areas get water supply, we pay around ₹18,000 property tax per annum and buy tanker water. We are ready to pay more tax provided PMC ensure adequate water supply.”

Elected member Yogesh Sasane said, “If the citizens are paying tax, they should get water facility. We have raised the issue in PMC general body to either provide water or keep water tax on hold.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday staged protest in front of PMC headquarters blaming the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not providing water in merged areas.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Ruling BJP is intentionally not providing water in merged areas as maximum residents in these areas are voters of NCP. PMC even denied tanker supply in these areas. Our elected members are using ward development funds to make life easy in these areas.”

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “While merging the villages in PMC, it was the state government’s responsibility to allocate funds for creating infrastructure in these areas. We have approved funds for erecting the drainage lines and appointed a consultant for water supply network. As the areas are vast, it would require time to establish water network but the NCP is playing politics over the issue.”