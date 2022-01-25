Home / Cities / Pune News / Residents of PMC merged areas demand water supply or property tax relief
pune news

Residents of PMC merged areas demand water supply or property tax relief

Residents and elected members of 23 merged villages have demanded regular water supply or water tax waiver till the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) arranges piped supply
Nationalist Congress Party stage protest at PMC headquarters seeking water supply in 23 villages in Pune, on Tuesday. Residents and elected members of 23 merged villages have demanded regular water supply or water tax waiver till the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) arranges piped supply. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
Nationalist Congress Party stage protest at PMC headquarters seeking water supply in 23 villages in Pune, on Tuesday. Residents and elected members of 23 merged villages have demanded regular water supply or water tax waiver till the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) arranges piped supply. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Residents and elected members of 23 merged villages have demanded regular water supply or water tax waiver till the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) arranges piped supply.

Ranjan Das, resident of Yeolewadi Khadi Machine, said, “Our residential society has to depend on tanker supply. With our area is included in PMC, we expect civic water supply as we pay tax. While we know that pipeline network will take time, PMC should give us water tax relief till we get piped water facility.”

Juhi Parekh of Warje Ahiregaon said, “Though other PMC areas get water supply, we pay around 18,000 property tax per annum and buy tanker water. We are ready to pay more tax provided PMC ensure adequate water supply.”

Elected member Yogesh Sasane said, “If the citizens are paying tax, they should get water facility. We have raised the issue in PMC general body to either provide water or keep water tax on hold.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday staged protest in front of PMC headquarters blaming the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not providing water in merged areas.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Ruling BJP is intentionally not providing water in merged areas as maximum residents in these areas are voters of NCP. PMC even denied tanker supply in these areas. Our elected members are using ward development funds to make life easy in these areas.”

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “While merging the villages in PMC, it was the state government’s responsibility to allocate funds for creating infrastructure in these areas. We have approved funds for erecting the drainage lines and appointed a consultant for water supply network. As the areas are vast, it would require time to establish water network but the NCP is playing politics over the issue.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out