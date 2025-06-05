Residents of Wakad, Ravet complain of contaminated drinking water since May last week

According to residents of Wakad, Ravet and nearby areas under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), they have been receiving contaminated drinking water - which is muddy, greenish in colour, and has a foul taste - since the last week of May, causing health concerns. According to residents, some societies are even receiving drinking water with worms in it. The TDS of the drinking water has risen significantly and measures between 200 to 250 ppm. (HT)

The residents of these areas said that several complaints have been lodged on the PCMC’s ‘Sarathi’ portal and that many residents are complaining of stomach upset and diarrhoea.

Sachin Londe, a citizen-activist from Wakad, said that two residents from their housing society have been hospitalised due to consumption of contaminated water. “We have to spend thousands of rupees for testing the water. The PCMC is disconnecting the water supply of societies with defunct sewage treatment plants (STPs). While the civic body is alert about sending property tax reminders, why can’t it be equally alert about supplying safe drinking water. When is it going to fulfil its duty?” Londe questioned.

Sandip Yeole, a resident of Horizon Society in Wakad, said that the society which houses 266 flats has been receiving dirty water since the last week of May. “Since May 26/27, the water has either been greenish or muddy. The taste is also strange. Many residents have fallen sick with stomach ache and other complaints,” Yeole said. To prevent further health risks, the society has stopped using tap water for drinking purposes. “We are using tanker water for domestic purposes and are buying packaged water for drinking. The issue seems to be from the PCMC’s main water supply line,” Yeole said.

According to residents, some societies are even receiving drinking water with worms in it. The TDS of the drinking water has risen significantly and measures between 200 to 250 ppm. Initially, everyone thought that the contaminated water supply was restricted to their house or society. However, when several people in the area started falling sick, residents discovered that the entire area had the problem.

Sachin Siddhe, a resident of Nano Homes in Ravet, said that the problem is widespread in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “At first, people thought the problem was with their individual water tanks or RO purifiers. But later, everyone realised that the greenish and bad-smelling water was being supplied to all areas. The PCMC should solve the problem on a priority basis,” he said.

According to Siddhe, PCMC officials have admitted that there is an issue with their water filtration unit. However, they have maintained that the overall water quality is not harmful—an assurance residents are finding difficult to believe given the growing number of people falling sick, he said.

Pramod Ombhase, joint city engineer, PCMC, said, “We have received complaints from residents about contaminated water supply. We will take preventive measures on priority. The water lines will be flushed and the citizens will once again get safe and clean water for drinking,” he said.