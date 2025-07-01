Residents protest against proposed transit route over displacement fears

Residents from Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Monday, raised objections over the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) in the recently published Draft Development Plan (DP) of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). They claim the route passes through densely populated residential zones, and if implemented thousands of families will be affected. The protestors, including residents from Thergaon, Walhekarwadi, Chinchwadenagar, and nearby areas observed a bandh (shutdown) and held a protest rally. (HT)

The protest was organised by the Swabhimani Ghar Bachao Movement—a group formed in 2017 by affected residents. The protestors, including residents from Thergaon, Walhekarwadi, Chinchwadenagar, and nearby areas observed a bandh (shutdown) and held a protest rally. The rally began at Chinchwad railway station and ended at the PCMC and submitted a formal objection against the DP published by the civic body last month. The plan is currently open for public feedback for 60 days.

The HCMTR was part of the 1995 DP but has not been implemented for over 30 years. During this time, permanent houses and buildings have been constructed along the proposed route. Residents point out that the PCMC itself has been collecting property tax and water charges from these structures, confirming their legal existence, they said.

“The deviation statement in the DP mentions cancellation of reservations in over 80 locations due to the presence of buildings. But the same logic has not been applied to the HCMTR, which affects 15,000 to 20,000 homes,” said Dhanaji Yelkar, convenor of the Swabhimani Ghar Bachao Movement.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, said, “The citizens have raised the objection and it will be submitted to the state government, which will take the final decision.”