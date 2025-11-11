Residents question how scrap shop operating adjacent to PMC’s Tilak Road regional office

Residents allege that while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its drive against encroachment across the entire city, it has failed to act against trespass in its own backyard; the infringement in question being a scrap shop that has reportedly been operating in the deputy commissioner zonal office 5 building on Tilak Road adjacent to the PMC premises. Earlier, the Tilak Road office housed a library near Hirabagh Chowk. Later, a small hotel began operations in the same space after which the existing scrap shop came up. (HT)

The scrap shop, located inside the PMC’s Tilak Road regional office compound, has also encroached upon the front footpath, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. Ironically, the building permission and anti-encroachment departments — which regularly take action against stalls, shops and hotels for unauthorised construction and even margin violations — seem to be unaware of the encroachment taking place right next to the civic office. Sources added that the scrap shop is being run in collusion with local political representatives. The issue has triggered anger among PMC employees, who say it reflects poorly on the civic administration’s credibility.

Sachin Shinde, a resident of Sadashiv Peth, said, "The PMC takes action against small shopkeepers for encroachment but here, a full-fledged scrap business is running inside their office. If they can't control encroachment in their own premises, how can citizens trust their citywide actions?"

The PMC owns more than 10,000 properties across the city, many of them built on reserved or civic land. However, regional offices often fail to share updated details with the head office. As per the 2008 land allocation rules, regional offices are allowed to lease out properties smaller than 1,500 square feet. Several such contracts have expired but remain in use often by organisations linked to political leaders. Many civic properties meant for libraries, study rooms, and public amenities are reportedly being used for other purposes.

When contacted, Prakash Walgude, assistant commissioner of the PMC, said, “After discussions with the building permission and construction and anti-encroachment departments, action will be taken against the scrap shop at the Tilak Road office within the next two to three days.”