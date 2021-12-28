Residents, small investors hopeful as DPIL takes over Lavasa city corporation

PUNE With Darwin Platform Infrastructure Limited (DPIL) winning the bid for Lavasa hill city, the chances of improvement of the essential services like roads, street lights and water have brightened up for the residents who had been at the receiving end of infrastructure bottlenecks for the past decade. At the same time, small investors who purchased properties, which couldn’t be constructed, have expressed hope for completing the project.

Minoo Wadia, president Apex Association of Lavasa Property Owners, said,“We are happy that some development has taken place after ten years. During the past several years, there was neither any progress nor development wherein the essential services like roads, water, lights have been hit hard . There was a shortage of funds and it was through courts we brought pressure on the management to deliver. We have given our suggestions to the new company and they are prepared to follow our recommendations. Currently they have to get environmental clearances for carrying out further work.”

The DPIL won the ₹1,864 crore bid to acquire Lavasa Corporation through the insolvency process which was approved by the debt-ridden firm’s lenders.

Ajay Harinath Singh, group chairman, Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) said, “We have an ambitious and long term plan for Lavasa Smart City. DPIL has capabilities and resources to meet the expectations of the COC. DPIL is committed to executing the plan as per the schedule proposed to COC.”

Hill station resident Suresh Goswami welcomed the decision saying, “Resolution was much needed as the previous management had messed up the project. The bankers lost their money in the project and citizens did not get the possession of their booked properties as construction was incomplete.There are 1,400 such properties of citizens who are awaiting possession.”

According to Vineet Tulsyan of R3 Corporate Advisors who advised and guided Darwin Group in the bid, homebuyers have been the biggest sufferers here besides the secured financial creditors. “We will understand their concerns and involve them in the process of revival. Getting EC will be our first challenge once the NCLT approves the plan,” he said.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) was developing a large township spread over 10,000 hectares of land in Lavasa . The hill township project Lavasa construction and development was started as per Maharashtra’s government policy and regulations for new hill stations as India’s first privately built smart city. Lavasa corporation was accused of defaulting on bank loans after the environment ministry issued a stop-work order in 2010. The company on its website admitted claims of `5,561 crore from financial creditors.

BOX

-On November 25 DPIL submitted a final plan for Lavasa

-The company proposed a total resolution plan of ₹1,814 crore adding working capital, repair and refurbishment and other construction in the final plan for Lavasa

-DIPL has proposed payment plan and schedule that includes upfront payment of ₹100 crore, payment to home buyers within 24 months of receipt of EC

-Redemption of secured NCD at the end of 108 months which will incur a cost of ₹146,650 crore