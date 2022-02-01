Response to college reopening in Pune a mixed bag

PUNE: Despite the state government and Pune district administration having permitted the reopening of schools and colleges in Pune district from today, colleges are moving ahead with caution in terms of resuming offline lectures.

On the first day of colleges reopening, only Classes 11 and 12 (junior college) resumed in the absence of clear guidelines for senior college classes. One of the major problems still being faced by students is accommodation after they return to Pune to resume offline lectures. Parents’ consent is another factor and most parents are unwilling to send their children to school or college.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “We have started our junior college offline lectures from today and not senior college lectures. There are no clear guidelines yet from the state government, so we are going forward with the blended mode of teaching in which both online and offline classes will be conducted for students.”

Meanwhile, several prominent colleges in Pune such as Fergusson College, S P College and others have started their offline lectures from today. But at the same time, many other colleges such as Modern College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Shivajinagar; and most importantly, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have not reopened today as there are no clear guidelines issued by the state government about senior college yet.

Professor Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said, “We will be starting our offline lectures in a phased manner and students with vaccination certificates only will be allowed inside the college campus. Initially, some of the classes in junior college have started and for Class 12 students, we are taking special batches considering their board exams.”

On the other hand, none of the departments from the SPPU reopened today for offline lectures or classes. Ketan Lande, a second-year science student at the SPPU, said, “I have taken both my vaccination doses and am eagerly waiting for offline classes to start. We are fed up of online teaching and most of the time, there is no concentration in online lectures.”