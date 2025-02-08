Menu Explore
Restaurant staff kills co-worker, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 08, 2025 07:26 AM IST

The incident was reported at around 11.50 am at the staff room in Aishwarya Bar and Restaurant located in Kharabwadi area

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday arrested a restaurant helper in the murder case of a cook at the eatery in Mahalunge MIDC area.

The accused has been identified as Udya Prakash Giri, 35, and deceased Vijay Vinayak Panchale, 35, hailed from Amravati. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused has been identified as Udya Prakash Giri, 35, and deceased Vijay Vinayak Panchale, 35, hailed from Amravati.

The incident was reported at around 11.50 am at the staff room in Aishwarya Bar and Restaurant located in Kharabwadi area.

The accused has been identified as Udya Prakash Giri, 35, and deceased Vijay Vinayak Panchale, 35, hailed from Amravati.

According to the police, the deceased was the main cook at the restaurant.

Panchale and Giri had a heated argument over cooking duties after the former resumed work after returning from his hometown on Friday. The verbal duel escalated, and the accused slit the victim’s throat with a vegetable knife.

Nitin Gitte, senior inspector, Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, said, “Giri was working as cook when Panchale was on leave. The issue of cooking led to verbal fight and the murder.”

The police have sent the body for autopsy and arrested the accused.

