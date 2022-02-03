Home / Cities / Pune News / Restaurant timings extended till 1:30am in Pune
Restaurant timings extended till 1:30am in Pune

PUNE Hotels and restaurants in Pune city can now remain open till 1:30am, after a fresh order issued on Thursday by the Pune Municipal Corporation
Hotels and restaurants in Pune city can now remain open till 1:30am. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Hotels and restaurants in Pune city can now remain open till 1:30am. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 03, 2022
HT Correspondent

PUNE Hotels and restaurants in Pune city can now remain open till 1:30am, after a fresh order issued on Thursday by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The PMC order issued by commissioner Vikram Kumar stated: “Hotels, restaurants, food courts in Pune will remain open as per their timings with 50 per cent of capacity.”

Even as the PMC order does not state timings, hoteliers said the order refers to pre-lockdown timings, which were till 1:30am.

“The deadline now will be as per original timings,” said Rajendra Muthe, additional commissioner, PMC.

Hoteliers welcomed the decision. Pune Restaurant and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA) president Ganesh Shetty said, “Thanks to the administration for taking the initiative in getting the revised order for restaurants’ closing timings as pre-Covid rules, ie. 1.30 am. We thank them.”

