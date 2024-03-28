Restrictions on gatherings, prayers on road in Kasba Peth

PUNE Taking into account recent disturbances to law and order situation in the city and the potential for a breach of peace, the Pune city police have taken proactive measures by invoking Section 144 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, in the Kasba Peth area. The move aims to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents from occurring. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The order signed by joint commissioner (law and order) Pravin Pawar was released into public domain by the Special Branch (SB) late on Wednesday.

The order will be enforced from March 28 until April 10, midnight.

Earlier this month, trustees at Shaikh Salla Dargah announced they will raze unauthorised structure in the premises.

Joint commissioner of police, Pravin Pawar, issued the order citing concerns over potential social unrest and religious discord.

The area between Pavle Chowk and Kumbhar Ves Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Faraskhana police station, has been identified as a focal point for possible disturbances.

Under the provisions of Section 144 (1), gatherings and activities that could pose a risk to public safety and property are strictly prohibited.

Outsiders, apart from local residents, are barred from congregating for prayers, aarti, or any other activities on public roads within the specified areas like Bhoigalli, Kagdipura, Kumbharwada, Aloknagar society, Agarwal Talim.

The preventive measures include restrictions on gatherings of more than five individuals, avoiding any speech or action that may incite religious sentiments or communal tensions, refraining from spreading offensive content on social media platforms, and seeking prior permission for organizing any rallies or events.

These directives are applicable not only to the designated areas of Kasba Peth but also extend across the entire Pune police commissionerate (except restrictions on gatherings).

Violators of these preventive measures risk facing legal consequences under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.