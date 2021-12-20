Retired HC judge to conduct inquiry into promotions given to junior engineers in PMC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct an inquiry into promotions given to junior engineers recently, after allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade said, “As there are allegations and objections about the process and educational qualifications of the junior engineers in the civic body, the PMC will conduct inquiry of whole process. This inquiry will be done by a retired high court judge.”

Recently, the PMC appointed 40 engineers from the existing PMC employees. It was found that 18 of them had submitted a diploma from the JRN university in Rajasthan. When Prakash Jawadekar was human resource minister, he had cancelled all the degrees and diplomas from JRN college on December 18, 2017.

AAP members alleged that many of the candidates who were selected for the post of junior engineer were directly related to either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one of the selected candidates is working with the mayor’s office.

According to PMC officials, the issue has now become controversial and many documentary proofs are being cited, hence the civic body has decided to conduct the inquiry.