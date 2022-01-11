Retired PMPML employee killed in accident near Navale bridge; second case this week

PUNE: A retired PMPML employee was killed in an accident near Navale bridge after getting crushed by a truck on Tuesday morning. The incident happened one day after a woman was killed in a similar way near the same spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Ranganath Kulkarni, 70, a resident of Vadgaon area. The woman who was killed on Monday morning was identified as Pooja Nilesh Kamble, 30, also a resident of Vadgaon.

“He had of material needed for a religious ceremony with him. We suspect he was going to perform some pooja. He fell from his bike and his head got under the rear tyre of the truck,” said hawaldar Yashwant Golande of Vadgaon police outpost of Sinhgad road police station who took the body for post mortem.

The man is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchild.

The woman who died on Monday morning was riding pillion with her friend when a container sped past them from the right, making them lose balance and fall. While the rider fell on the left, the woman fell on the right and the rear tyre of the truck ran over her head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station in both the accidents.