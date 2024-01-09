Revenue dept. clarifies stand on Talathi recruitment exam issue

PUNE: After the leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, raised the issue of students scoring 214 out of 200 marks in the Talathi recruitment exam leading to outrage among the aspirants who appeared for the exam, the state revenue department has now clarified its stand on the issue. Last year, the Talathi recruitment exam was conducted in three parts and 57 sessions. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

A statement issued by the state revenue department reads: “In the exam conducted, a total of 48 candidates have scored more than 200 marks in the Talathi recruitment process. After seeing the mess that occurred earlier, this time, the Talathi recruitment process was conducted by the TCS company. The company solved the queries of the candidates three times after the exam. TCS has carried out a marks’ normalisation process on the marks obtained by the candidates by answering the questions, taking into account the difficulty level of the question papers. No one understood this process properly.”

“Accordingly, the normalised marks obtained by the candidates were released on the Talathi Bharti portal. During the normalisation process, the marks obtained by the candidates increase or decrease according to the difficulty level. Therefore, the normalised marks of some of the candidates are higher than the total marks. A total of 48 candidates have secured more than 200 normalised marks in the Talathi recruitment exam,” said a senior revenue department official on condition of anonymity.

It has been revealed on behalf of the state revenue department that there is no malpractice in the Talathi recruitment exam and that the controversy has arisen only due to misunderstanding and ignorance. Meanwhile, all aspirants who have passed the exam have demanded that the results should not be cancelled.

Last year, the Talathi recruitment exam was conducted in three parts and 57 sessions. A total 10.41 lakh candidates from all over Maharashtra applied for the Talathi post in this examination. While 8.64 lakh candidates took the exam. But the results were announced and there was a huge uproar about this exam being held.