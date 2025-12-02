RFD Project: Sangamwadi-Bund Garden stretch sees 73.97 crore cost hike

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) riverfront development work between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden has become costlier by ₹73.97 crore. The additional funds will be used to widen footpaths and jogging tracks and to build new ghats, decks, and ramps, in line with the 2021 schedule of rates. Project chief Dinkar Gojare said the additional works were necessary to meet updated riverfront standards and accommodate growing footfall. (HT FILE)

The revised cost of ₹339 crore reflects design changes and upgraded public facilities, including widening footpaths and jogging tracks from 6 metres to 12 metres, constructing four new ghats and three decks, and building a 77-metre-wide ramp for controlled riverbed access for maintenance and emergencies.

Phase 6, covering the 3.7-km Sangamwadi–Bund Garden stretch, is being executed by BG Shirke Company, with 85% of construction complete. The work includes riverbank strengthening, beautification, and public access facilities. Phases 10 and 11, from Bund Garden to Mundhwa, are being carried out by J Kumar Company under the PPP model and include a 30-metre-wide road along the Koregaon Park side to improve traffic flow and riverfront access.

Project chief Dinkar Gojare said the additional works were necessary to meet updated riverfront standards and accommodate growing footfall. He added that the upgraded facilities would improve walkability and make the riverfront more attractive to citizens.

The project aims to transform the 44-km stretch of the Mula–Mutha river into a recreational and public space zone, inspired by the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat. Approved in 2018 at an estimated cost of ₹4,727 crore, the PMC plans to execute the work in 11 phases, with three phases already underway as pilot projects.