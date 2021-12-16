Rickshaw driver in judicial custody for stalking, sexual harassment of school girls

PUNE: A 45-year-old rickshaw driver was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for stalking and sexually harassing school girls in Maushi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past two months.

The arrested man has been identified as Sanjay Sopaan Rao Shinde, 45, a rickshaw driver and a resident of Alhatwadi located along the old Alandi-Moshi road in Pune, according to the police. He was produced in a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

The incident happened around 9 am on Wednesday after which the girls went to the police and a case was registered by 3 pm. The rickshaw driver was arrested immediately, according to the police.

“The girls would hire an auto rickshaw to travel to school. The complainant told us that the accused had been following them for the past two months. We were arrested him and he’s been sent to the Yerawada Central jail for magisterial custody,“ said police sub-inspector S Pujari of MIDC Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant and her cousin sister were standing at rickshaw stand in order to hire a rickshaw when the man inappropriately touched both of them. The older one among the two told the police that the man pulled her towards himself and misbehaved with her.

A case under Sections 354(a)(d) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act has been registered at MIDC Bhosari police station.