Ring road: Pune district admin completes land measurement of 37 villages

PUNE The district administration has completed the land measurement of 37 of the 47 villages on the eastern part for the proposed ring road. On western part ,where land measurement is complete, and the process of land acquisition has started on both the ends.

Rahul Vasaikar, superintendent wngineer, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said, “Work on measurements and valuation is going on. We are done with the valuation of the western part. In east part out of 47 villages, measurements of 37 villages is completed and the remaining will be done in the next three days.”

“The locals are now being supportive and land acquisition has started on both sides. Funding has been sanctioned, but it is yet to come. We will complete the valuation in three to eight days,” added Vasaikar.

The 170 km-long Pune ring road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour. According to the MSRDC, the Pune ring road project will split the city and the highway traffic, and help in the considerable reduction of vehicular pollution.

The MSRDC is expecting the tender process to be completed by August, and work on the ring road will commence in September. It will be completed in 24 months, said officials.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said. “90 per cent of measurement work has been completed. We have already initiated valuation process and from the villages where measurement is done, out of that 50 % villages have been referred to town planning and we have decided the rates for five villages from Maval we are conducting meetings for rate fixation.”

State government allocated funds: ₹1,500 crore

Land to be acquired: 1,900 hectare

Distance of Ring road: 170km

Vehicle speed: 120km/hr