Ring road: Pune district admin completes land measurement of 37 villages
PUNE The district administration has completed the land measurement of 37 of the 47 villages on the eastern part for the proposed ring road. On western part ,where land measurement is complete, and the process of land acquisition has started on both the ends.
Rahul Vasaikar, superintendent wngineer, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said, “Work on measurements and valuation is going on. We are done with the valuation of the western part. In east part out of 47 villages, measurements of 37 villages is completed and the remaining will be done in the next three days.”
“The locals are now being supportive and land acquisition has started on both sides. Funding has been sanctioned, but it is yet to come. We will complete the valuation in three to eight days,” added Vasaikar.
The 170 km-long Pune ring road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour. According to the MSRDC, the Pune ring road project will split the city and the highway traffic, and help in the considerable reduction of vehicular pollution.
The MSRDC is expecting the tender process to be completed by August, and work on the ring road will commence in September. It will be completed in 24 months, said officials.
District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said. “90 per cent of measurement work has been completed. We have already initiated valuation process and from the villages where measurement is done, out of that 50 % villages have been referred to town planning and we have decided the rates for five villages from Maval we are conducting meetings for rate fixation.”
Box:
State government allocated funds: ₹1,500 crore
Land to be acquired: 1,900 hectare
Distance of Ring road: 170km
Vehicle speed: 120km/hr
-
Police lathicharge protestors over village merger with PMC
Pune: Police on Tuesday lathicharged a group of people sitting on fast for the last two days as part of protest against the merger of their village with Pune Municipal Corporation. The police had to use force to disperse the protesting crowd, said PMC officials. The protest was led by Namesh Babar at Katraj chowk. The protestors included residents from Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi and Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi.
-
No water supply in some areas of Pune on Apr 21
Pune Municipal Corporation has announced no water supply to Aundh, Baner, ITI Road, Spicer College, Bopodi, Old Mumbai-Pune road and Anand Park areas on Thursday (April 21). Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “As the water pipeline in front of Sindh Society has become a hurdle for the proposed Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route, PMC will be shifting it. Hence, water supply to nearby areas will be affected to carry out the work.”
-
NSA slapped on five accused in Jahangirpuri violence case | Top 5 updates
Three days after the Jahangipuri violence in northwest Delhi, the police on Tuesday said the situation is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the area, even as the stringent National Security Act has been reportedly slapped on five accused arrested in connection with the clashes. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has arrested another accused identified as Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli in connection with the clashes.
-
25-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting teenager
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for sexual assault of a teenager whose mother considered him as brother. The arrested was identified as a resident of Thergaon Gaonthan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, 25, Tejas Suresh Ahivale. A complaint was lodged by a 35-year-old woman who considered Ahivale her brother, according to her complaint. The girl was allegedly found to be four months pregnant when her mother realised what had happened.
-
Technical sessions, laser show mark Chandigarh Yoga College event
Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, ministry of Ayush, organised an event “Yogotsav-2022” on Tuesday as a prelude to 8th International Day of Yoga (June 21). The event comprised three sessions, the first of which was on common yoga protocol at Rock Garden from 6 am onwards. The session was conducted by coordinator of this event, Roshanlal and had more than 500 participants.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics