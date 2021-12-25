Rise in active Covid cases in Pune district

Pune: As Maharashtra crosses the mark of 130 million vaccination, there is a gradual rise in active Covid cases since the past few weeks. A similar trend is seen in Pune city as well as per the data released by the state health department. Medical experts suggest that with increasing cases of Omicron variant, citizens should take utmost precautions to keep themselves safe.

On Friday, six more patients tested positive for Omicron variant in Pune taking the tally to 41. On Thursday, Pune district reported 13 new cases of Omicron variant, the highest number of Omicron cases. 20 new cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra on Friday taking the total to 108.

Dr Sanjay Patil, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune chapter, said the government should take initiative for booster doses for healthcare workers.

“IMA members checked their spike protein antibodies in October. As compared to April, the antibodies were less in number. Since healthcare workers were the first set of beneficiaries to receive the vaccine, they should be given priority for booster dose now. Also, healthcare workers will be more exposed to Covid if the cases increase in the third wave,” said Dr Patil.

Along with healthcare workers, senior citizens, high-risk patients should also be given priority for booster dose vaccination.

According to the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), active cases of Covid on December 2 were 868. As of December 24, the active cases in Pune city are 942.

On Friday, over 47,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Pune district. So far, over 86 lakh beneficiaries have received the first dose and over 61 lakh the second dose.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reached the mark of 130 million vaccination.

State additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said on Thursday that so far Maharashtra has administered 130,075,106 Covid vaccine doses.

“Over 50 million individuals have received both the doses of Covid vaccine that is 55.47 per cent of the eligible population and over 79 million individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine that is 86.76% of the eligible population in Maharashtra,” said Vyas.

