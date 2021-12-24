Rise in air pollution increases COPD cases in Pune

Pune: As cooler winds continue in the city, many areas report poor air quality during the day. As a result, there is a rise in asthmatic and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) complaints. Shivajinagar, Bhosari, Alandi and other parts of Pune city reported poor air quality during morning hours. The air quality index (AQI) worsens by evening with more road traffic.

As per data furnished by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality for Pune city on Friday evening was moderate.

However, Shivajinagar reported poor air quality with PM2.5 particles at 201 and the air quality for December 25 is likely to remain poor as forecasted by Safar.

Along with Shivajinagar, Nigdi and Bhosari also reported poor air quality on Friday. Lohegaon, Alandi, Kothrud, Katraj, Hadapsar and Bhumkar chowk in Wakad reported moderate air quality. Pashan reported satisfactory air quality on Friday.

Speaking about the rise in cases of asthma and COPD, Dr Sushrut Ganpule, consultant pulmonologist with Jupiter Hospital in Pune, said there are about 20 per cent more cases of asthma and bronchospasm.

“During winter there is an increase in cases of asthma and COPD due to reduction in day and night temperatures and other reasons and conditions lead to enhanced symptoms of asthma and COPD. Winter is also the flowering season because of which it is more likely to affect asthma patients. Temperature and other factors can act as triggers for patients and lead some of them to have induced attacks,” said Dr Ganpule.

He said that because of low day and night temperatures, the air quality is also poor which may affect patients.

“The air has more PM 2.5 particles and they affect patients as air quality deteriorates. Smog can also affect asthma and COPD patients a lot,” said Dr Ganpule.

Speaking about the relation between cold and poor air quality, scientist from Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said that as night temperature drops the pollution particles start settling down.

“As they settle at lower levels of the atmosphere along with the pollution generated by vehicles, it overall affects the air quality further. This is a normal phenomenon during winter,” said officials from IITM.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day and night temperature are likely to see a rise in the next few days.

Lung installation to check pollution

To spread awareness about air pollution and its impact on health, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with NGO Parisar will install a replica of lungs at Sambhaji Garden on December 27. The replica will be installed with sensors to measure the pollution and its impact. Depending on air quality and pollution, the lungs will turn black with passage of time.