Rise in minimum temperatures across Pune city in next few days: IMD

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a rise in minimum temperatures across Pune city in the next few days. While the maximum temperature will be below normal, the weather department has predicted a slight increase.

About the temperature, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that there is one upper air circulation present over Rajasthan. “The wind direction is showing that another upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the central Maharashtra area. Because of this, some wind interaction is expected in the next few days. Though it may cause very light rainfall in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, it may bring isolated rainfall in Vidarbha,” Kashyapi said.

He said that in the four sub-divisions of Maharashtra, dry weather is likely over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa. However, Vidarbha may witness very light to light rainfall in the next few days. “However, temperatures across the state may not witness any significant change in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

About the weather in Pune city, Kashyapi said that cloudy weather is likely. “Pune city may experience clear skies in the next few days. In the morning on February 19, there are chances of hazy weather. Partly cloudy conditions are likely between February 22 and 24. Maximum temperature in Pune will be 32 to 34 degree Celsius. A 2 to 4 degree Celsius fall in maximum temperature is forecasted,” said Kashyapi. He added that the minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next few days in Pune.

On Friday, Pune reported a night temperature of 12.8 degree Celsius.