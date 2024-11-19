Rise of personal secretaries and OSDs in electoral politics

Maharashtra’s assembly elections in the past two cycles have witnessed a noticeable trend: the rise of former personal secretaries (PAs) and officers on special duty (OSDs) as electoral candidates. Abhimanyu Pawar is seeking re-election from Ausa in the Latur district. (HT PHOTo)

From trusted insiders to prominent leaders, these individuals are stepping into the limelight, reshaping the political landscape.

Among the most prominent examples, this year are Sumit Wankhede, former personal secretary to Devendra Fadnavis, now contesting from the Aarvi constituency, and Abhimanyu Pawar, seeking re-election from Ausa in the Latur district.

In the 2019 assembly election, Pawar transitioned from his role as Fadnavis’s personal secretary to successfully contest the Ausa seat, defeating Congress candidate Basavraj Patil by over 26,000 votes. This year, Pawar is up against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dinkar Mane, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banking on his established model of success.

Wankhede’s candidacy follows Pawar’s success. Having served as Fadnavis’s personal secretary for over seven years, Wankhede is regarded as a trusted confidant of the former chief minister. An engineering graduate, he entered Fadnavis’s office through a formal selection process. Before his current foray into politics, Wankhede headed the BJP’s Wardha Lok Sabha constituency in 2014. He is contesting against NCP candidate Mayura Kale.

Earlier, Dilip Walse Patil, a former personal secretary to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, exemplifies this trajectory. Though from a political background, Walse Patil served as Sharad Pawar’s PA before entering active politics. Now a veteran, he is contesting his eighth assembly election this year, against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) Ambegaon candidate Devadatta Nikam.

Similarly, Milind Narvekar, the trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray, began his political journey as a Shiv Sena shakha pramukh in Malad in the early 1990s. Over the years, his proximity to Thackeray helped him rise through the ranks. Recently, Narvekar won the MLC elections from Shiv Sena (UBT), marking yet another PA’s successful transition into active politics.

Shrikant Bharitya, who served as an OSD to Devendra Fadnavis and acted as a liaison between Fadnavis and the BJP’s state unit during his tenure as chief minister later became a Member of the Legislative Council in 2022.

Similarly, Subodh Mohite, a former Union minister who started his career as a PA to BJP leader Mahadevrao Shivankar.

Sanjay Savkare, a BJP MLA from Bhusawal, initially worked as an assistant to former MLA Santosh Choudhari before entering politics.

“These individuals, often privy to the inner workings of political offices, have demonstrated their ability to navigate complex political landscapes and gain public trust,” said Mahesh Sane, a political observer.

As this trend gains momentum, the impact of these officials turned politicians will be closely watched. Whether their intimate understanding of political machinery translates into electoral success will determine if this phenomenon continues to reshape Maharashtra’s electoral politics.