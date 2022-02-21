River rejuvenation project: JICA gives green signal, PMC’s share rises from 149 cr to 670 cr

PUNE The delay in executing the river rejuvenation project has left Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) share increase from ₹149 crore to ₹670 crore. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday claimed credit for getting funds from the Centre for the project.

The central government approved the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project of ₹990 crore with the help of JICA (Japan International Co-operation Agency). The project was cleared in 2015 after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014. Later, the BJP felicitated former minister Prakash Javadekar Javadekar at Balgandharva auditorium for his initiative in clearing the mega project.

At that time the project cost was ₹990 crore and the Centre promised to bear 85 per cent project cost amounting to ₹841 crore and PMC’s share was ₹149 crore only. The project was expected to be completed in January 2022.

However, the project failed to start even after as its deadline. Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Jalshakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held several meetings and assured to give extension to the project.

Later, Pune MP Girish Bapat held a meeting with Jalshakti ministry and the project was given clearance.

Bapat said, “As JICA had sent the letter to PMC on Monday, now all hurdles are cleared. PMC would soon approve the project and work will start.”

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city to inaugurate the metro project, PMC would also do the groundbreaking ceremony of JICA project.”

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “With the Centre granting permission, we would try to give nod for the project in the next general body meeting.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Prashant Jagtap said, “As the ruling BJP delayed the project, PMC would have to spend more money on the same project.”

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “PMC’s share in the project has reached from 15% to 50% and yet the ruling party is taking credit for the project.”

Delayed project

The central government approved the ₹990 crore JICA project for river rejuvenation in 2015

Project was expected to complete by January 31, 2022

Project cost reached ₹1,511 crore due to delay in implementation

Centre kept its contribution at ₹841 crore as decided earlier

PMC’s share has reached from ₹149 crore to ₹670 crore

The plan will include setting up of sewage lines and sewage treatment plants