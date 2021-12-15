River Rejuvenation: Work order not issued yet, PMC scrambles to retain project

PUNE Though Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to issue the work order for river rejuvenation project within the deadline, it is looking difficult as the bid is only at technical evaluation level, civic officials said, adding that an extension has been sought from the Centre.

The PMC is executing river rejuvenation project with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

As per the project deadline, it was expected that the project will be completed before January 31, 2022. However even as the deadline is approaching closer, the work for the project is yet to start due to several controversies in the past including inflated bid. Considering this, Pune MP Girish Bapat met the union minister Shekhawat and urged him to give extension for the project so as to ensure the funding proposal from JICA will not lapse.

Officials from municipal administration said issuing work order till Tuesday was difficult due to technicalities.

Jagdish Khanore, head of the JICA project in PMC stated that the PMC had done the technical evaluation of the bid and has submitted it to the JICA for conducing same during last week. “Now the JICA team is evaluating it. After getting clearance from JICA and central government the proposal will come to PMC for financial scrutiny. Administration will then carry out the financial evaluation and later submit it to standing committee for approval. After that, work order will be issued to the selected firm, which has bagged the contract. In total, six bidders participated in the tendering process.”

According to PMC officials, though the project is getting a fund of ₹1,000 crore, due to inflation, the project cost has increased because of the delay. The PMC would need to bear the additional burden for it and for that the ruling party would need to take help from opposition parties.