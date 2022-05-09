Riverfront development project: NGOs to file responses to counter PMC’s replies, 2nd meeting next week

PUNE Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) filed responses to queries raised by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) about the riverfront development project, the NGOs will now file responses to counter the claims made by the civic body. The NGOs are questioning the PMC’s response to the increase in flood lines due to the project which is their (environmentalists’) primary concern.

The PMC has filed point-by-point responses to the queries raised by various NGOs during the first meeting held on March 16. Additionally, the water resources department, too, will respond to the queries pertaining to their department which will then be sent to the state government. However, the water resources department will also hold a second meeting which will be a follow-up to the first meeting and will be called to discuss the responses filed by the PMC and those filed by the NGOs to counter the PMC’s claims.

Hemant Gunale, chief engineer, water resources department, said, “After the first meeting, we had sought some clarifications from the PMC to the queries raised by the environmentalists. We will now schedule a second meeting which is likely to take place in the upcoming week wherein the water resources department and the PMC will give written responses to the NGOs.”

However, Sarang Yadwadkar, city environmentalist who has been opposing the project, said, “We have got the responses filed by the PMC which are very vague and do not provide any data. The hydraulic calculations from the project state that the flood level of the Mula river rises by five feet whereas that of the Mutha river rises by six inches and goes down by two inches in the Mula-Mutha. These calculations show that the project would in fact lead to flooding in the city. Another factor adding to the flooding will be the total excavation and earth filling of the river bed (90.76 lakh cubic metre). The entire length of the river is 44 kilometre or 4,400 metre and so, if all this soil is added to the river, on an average, about 2,500 square feet of area is reduced from the cross-sectional area of the river. Tampering with the cross-sectional area is not just against the laws of the water resources department but also against the laws of nature. We are also fighting this project in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and so, we will try to oppose it on technical grounds from all possible fronts.”

