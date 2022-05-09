Riverfront development project: NGOs to file responses to counter PMC’s replies, 2nd meeting next week
PUNE Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) filed responses to queries raised by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) about the riverfront development project, the NGOs will now file responses to counter the claims made by the civic body. The NGOs are questioning the PMC’s response to the increase in flood lines due to the project which is their (environmentalists’) primary concern.
The PMC has filed point-by-point responses to the queries raised by various NGOs during the first meeting held on March 16. Additionally, the water resources department, too, will respond to the queries pertaining to their department which will then be sent to the state government. However, the water resources department will also hold a second meeting which will be a follow-up to the first meeting and will be called to discuss the responses filed by the PMC and those filed by the NGOs to counter the PMC’s claims.
Hemant Gunale, chief engineer, water resources department, said, “After the first meeting, we had sought some clarifications from the PMC to the queries raised by the environmentalists. We will now schedule a second meeting which is likely to take place in the upcoming week wherein the water resources department and the PMC will give written responses to the NGOs.”
However, Sarang Yadwadkar, city environmentalist who has been opposing the project, said, “We have got the responses filed by the PMC which are very vague and do not provide any data. The hydraulic calculations from the project state that the flood level of the Mula river rises by five feet whereas that of the Mutha river rises by six inches and goes down by two inches in the Mula-Mutha. These calculations show that the project would in fact lead to flooding in the city. Another factor adding to the flooding will be the total excavation and earth filling of the river bed (90.76 lakh cubic metre). The entire length of the river is 44 kilometre or 4,400 metre and so, if all this soil is added to the river, on an average, about 2,500 square feet of area is reduced from the cross-sectional area of the river. Tampering with the cross-sectional area is not just against the laws of the water resources department but also against the laws of nature. We are also fighting this project in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and so, we will try to oppose it on technical grounds from all possible fronts.”
-
KGMU sacks eight contractual workers for fraud
King George's Medical University sacked eight contractual workers for selling cheap medicines and implants meant for poor patients in the open market. The expelled staff members are facing charges of misusing patients' unique IDs for issuing medicines and implants that were much cheaper than those available in the open market. The items had been brought by KGMU under the hospital revolving fund (HRF). The discounts offered by companies are up to 70% on select items.
-
ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July. ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar's sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets.
-
Girl critical after acid attack
PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said. The victim's family said they don't know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim's mother.
-
Cyber cell starts probe into question leak, BPSC fresh exam date after gaps plugged
The cyber cell of Bihar Police has started a probe into the “leakage” of a set of question papers of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, which led to the cancellation of the exam within a few hours after it ended on Sunday, officials said. The BPSC later cancelled the exam and immediately handed over probe to the state police.
-
Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT
With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday. As per the daily bulletin issued, Muzaffarpur recorded 88 mm of rainfall, Supaul 44.2mm, Pusa 32.2mm, Darbhanga 31.2 mm and Rosera 15mm. The maximum temperature hovered around 35C and minimum temperature around 24C.
