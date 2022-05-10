Riverfront development project: PMC does not have capacity to treat sewage till 2025

Pune-based civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar and Vivek Velenkar said that according to the data from the irrigation department, the Pune Municipal Corporation will not be able to treat water after the implementation of the riverfront of project.

This indicates, that the civic body is wasting the tax payers’ money by releasing untreated water in the near future, said the activists.

“We sought information from the irrigation department under RTI. According to their data, PMC will release only 1,005 MLD treated water in the city till 2025. If we consider today’s sewage generation, it is 1,634 MLD. This means, that the PMC would not be able to treat existing sewage till 2025, then why are they in a hurry to execute the riverfront development project,” said the activists.

Yadwadkar said, “As per the irrigation department’s reply to RTI, the PMC is borrowing 1,732 MLD water per day. There are many bore wells in the city which have capacity of 310 MLD. As per existing data, PMC is using 2,042 MLD water per day. As per the Central Pollution Board data, 80 per cent sewage is being generated from the water used by citizens. The city’s daily sewage generation is 1,634 MLD.”

If the PMC does not create the capacity to treat all this sewage, it would be added in the riverfront project. What is the use of beautification when there is stinking water surrounding it? This will also add to the health woes, said the activists.