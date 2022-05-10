Riverfront development project: PMC does not have capacity to treat sewage till 2025
Pune-based civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar and Vivek Velenkar said that according to the data from the irrigation department, the Pune Municipal Corporation will not be able to treat water after the implementation of the riverfront of project.
This indicates, that the civic body is wasting the tax payers’ money by releasing untreated water in the near future, said the activists.
“We sought information from the irrigation department under RTI. According to their data, PMC will release only 1,005 MLD treated water in the city till 2025. If we consider today’s sewage generation, it is 1,634 MLD. This means, that the PMC would not be able to treat existing sewage till 2025, then why are they in a hurry to execute the riverfront development project,” said the activists.
Yadwadkar said, “As per the irrigation department’s reply to RTI, the PMC is borrowing 1,732 MLD water per day. There are many bore wells in the city which have capacity of 310 MLD. As per existing data, PMC is using 2,042 MLD water per day. As per the Central Pollution Board data, 80 per cent sewage is being generated from the water used by citizens. The city’s daily sewage generation is 1,634 MLD.”
If the PMC does not create the capacity to treat all this sewage, it would be added in the riverfront project. What is the use of beautification when there is stinking water surrounding it? This will also add to the health woes, said the activists.
Industries to come up on closed textile mills’ land: UP minister Nandi
Addressing officers in a review meeting on Tuesday, Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi directed them to start preparation for the third ground-breaking ceremony to be held in Lucknow on June 3. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ceremony in a programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Top industrialists and businessmen of the country will participate in the ceremony,” the minister said.
After Supreme Court order, SEC sets ball rolling again for PMC polls
PUNE The State Election Commission on Tuesday issued a fresh notification, setting in motion the stalled process of civic elections in 14 municipal corporations including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. After the Supreme Court's recent order, SEC has said the final ward composition will be announce by May 17. Earlier on May 4, SC had asked Maharashtra SEC to notify local bodies' election program within two weeks.
Stubble burning: Agri chief recommends action against farmers in Ludhiana
Conducting an inquiry against the farmers who deliberately set fire to wheat straw, it was found by the officials of the department of agriculture and farmers' welfare that the field was set on fire by the farmers in Gehelwal and Bagga Khurd village. Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal said a letter has been written to the sub-divisional magistrate, chief environment engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and the concerned police station's in-charge to take action.
ABVP activists protest at Lucknow University over Dalit prof’s remark on KV temple
Hundreds of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists on Tuesday staged a protest on Lucknow University campus demanding an apology from Hindi professor at the a Dalit, university Ravi Kant Chandan, for Kant's alleged derogatory remarks made during a television debate on Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple two days ago in the backdrop of the recent development to conduct a survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.
Ludhiana | GADVASU professor to get best scientist award
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and, dean at college of animal biotechnology, Yashpal Singh Malik Animal Sciences University, will receive the “best scientist award” in the field of veterinary and fisheries at the annual conference of the National Academy of Biological Sciences which will be held in Chennai in September. He is currently the secretary of World Society for Virology,, and secretary general of Indian Virology Society.
