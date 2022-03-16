Riverfront development project: Stakeholders decide to arrive at consensus before starting physical work

PUNE At their first meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ambitious riverfront development project, the stakeholders decided to first work on arriving at a common consensus and only then begin physical work such as construction work along the river bank, officials who were part of the meeting said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will only continue with the surveying work and will also undertake new surveys to identify the ecologically sensitive zones and wetlands since the work contract has already been given and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already laid the foundation stone of the ₹2,619 crore project.

The meeting was held after the state government suspended the project following serious objections raised by environmentalists regarding the way the project was given clearance and the commercial activities which they believe will flood the river banks and the city.

The project has also become a bone of contention between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The meeting was attended by officials from the water resources department, PMC, central water power research station (CWPRS), environment assessment committee, Maharashtra pollution control board (MPCB), urban planning department, water and land management institute (WALMI) and representatives of the NGOs who have raised concerns over the project. The meeting was conducted by the water resources department, which is deputed to overlook and coordinate between various stakeholders of the riverfront development (RFD) project.

Hanmant Gunale, chief engineer, water resources department, Pune, who helmed the meeting, said, “There were some valid objections raised by the NGOs wherein they asked for the PMC to identify ecologically sensitive zones and wetlands to ensure that the flora and fauna in these zones are not disturbed. The civic body will now address these concerns and then both parties will come to a common consensus or satisfactory common ground. The civic body will also present its point of view now. It is now decided that only survey work will go on and no physical work or construction work will begin.”

However, Sarang Yadwadkar, one of the environmentalists who has been following up on the project and was part of the meeting, rued, “The government has stated that the CWPRS has given clearance to the project in December 2017, however when we questioned the same, the CWPRS in their reply dated April 5, 2021, stated that the institute did not conduct any study for the RFD of PMC and that it is not the clearing authority in the matter. In another instance while the former civic commissioner has guaranteed that the flood capacity of the river will be increased to accumulate the estimated increased rainfall for the next 25 years, indicated by blue line, and 100 years, indicated by red line, the plan clearly shows that embankments and artificial gardens along the river bank will decrease the water carrying capacity of the river and therefore, there is a possibility of floods.” Yadwadkar also said that the project only considers the estimated increased rainfall for the next 100 years and water that will be collected in dams but it does not consider the increased flow from the free catchment areas or the tributaries which will lead to flooding along the river bank settlements after the RFD is in place. The flood discharge of the balance catchment after deducting the dam catchment for the 100 years’ plan is estimated to be about 993 CUMECS as per government data.

Yadwadkar said, “Although the PMC says that there are no structures, there are about 20 plus bridges, check dams, temples, heritage structures, ghats, samadhis, drainage lines, slum pockets and more. Although the civic body states there will be no demolition, some of the aforementioned structures are likely to be demolished.

“The civic body also said there will be no deepening but the DPR contradicts this claim. The flood lines have been shifted based on the letter signed by the executive engineer. However, this authority is only with chief engineer-level officials. In this revision, both the blue line and the red line are almost aligned with each other.”

Despite JICA, there is a difference of over 425 million litres of untreated sewage water which will be released into the river and so, the PMC should focus on ensuring that no untreated water is released into the river and increase its expenditure on setting up more sewage treatment plants (STPs), Yadwadkar further said.

Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, PMC, who was also part of the meeting, said, “On Wednesday, the NGOs presented their point of view and now we will present our view and in the next meeting, the PMC will present its clarification and we will work together to arrive at a consensus which will be the best for the river and the city.”